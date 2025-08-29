Moxa achieves IRIS Silver certification in rail equipment sector

Moxa Inc. has achieved the IRIS (International Railway Industry Standard) Certification Silver Quality Performance Level in a recent surveillance audit, placing the company among the 12% of certified firms in the international rail equipment sector with this rating.

To enhance the overall quality of the rail sector and drive innovation, IRIS certified companies can be awarded one of three performance levels — Bronze, Silver, or Gold. To reach a higher quality performance level, companies must improve customer satisfaction and increase rail business efficiency. Since 2013, Moxa has worked to meet rail industry standards for quality, reliability and safety in its products and solutions, helping the company move from a Bronze to a Silver rating.

Key performance areas for evaluation included customer satisfaction, timely delivery to customers, requirement management, project management, external supplier management, and traceability. Remarkable performance in these areas has significantly boosted Moxa’s scores in the overall audit categories, which cover enablers, process performance, and customer perception.

The recent IRIS Certification Revision 04 covers the latest version of the ISO 22163:2023 standard, the IRIS Certification Performance Assessment issued by UNIFE (Union of European Railway Industries) in July 2023, and the IRIS Certification Technology. It outlines a railway quality management system that integrates the ISO 9001 quality management standards along with railway-specific requirements.

Moxa’s commitment to forging mobility ahead

With over 15 years of experience and expertise in digitalizing the rail industry, Moxa has developed more than 500 product offerings dedicated to helping build successful railway-specific applications. These applications include, but are not limited to, closed-circuit television (CCTV), computer-based train control (CBTC), train control and monitoring systems (TCMS), onboard passenger information systems (PIS), public address (PA) systems, passenger Wi-Fi, condition monitoring, and Wi-Fi 6 train-to-ground (T2G) communication.

Moxa’s rail solutions are certified for a wide range of industrial standards, including EN 50155, EN 50121, IEC 62443-4-1/-2 cybersecurity, and EN 18031 for the wireless-capable product portfolio. This robust certification framework supports Moxa’s track record of over 1,000 successful deployments across 200 cities in over 50 countries.

Moxa works with industry partners in the global rail market to help develop technologies and co-develop standards such as IEC 61375. The company also participates in rail working groups including Safe4Rail and ITxPT to support the advancement of Ethernet train communication networks and improve interoperability and integration in public transport.

Moxa obtained the certification as part of its ongoing efforts to improve railway-specific quality management practices and to work toward higher performance levels in the global rail market.

For more information, please visit moxa.com/en/solutions/rail.