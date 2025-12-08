Moxa earns 2025 EcoVadis Silver, ranks in top 15%

Moxa Inc. earned silver status in the 2025 EcoVadis Sustainability Rating, which places it among the top 15% of more than 150,000 companies evaluated by EcoVadis. Moxa scored 76 out of 100, putting it in the top 7% of companies assessed globally. The company moved up from a Committed Badge in 2024 to a Silver Medal in 2025.

EcoVadis provides business sustainability ratings for enterprises in more than 220 industries. It evaluates performance in four areas: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The rating recognizes Moxa’s sustainability management, as shown in its policies, actions, and results, and its focus on value-chain transparency.

Compared with its 2024 assessment, Moxa improved its performance this year by strengthening sustainability work at the supplier level across all areas EcoVadis reviews. Moxa has implemented and maintained policies that support:

Ethical conduct: Updating the Moxa Code of Conduct to support operational integrity and continuing to improve its information security management system in line with ISO 27001.

Environmental sustainability: Expanding efforts such as carbon inventories and energy-saving programs, guided by verified SBTi net-zero targets, and continuing work on green product design and sustainable packaging.

Labor practices: Establishing a human rights policy, carrying out human rights due diligence, opposing child and forced labor, and maintaining ISO 45001 certification.

Responsible supply chain management: Building a Sustainable Procurement Policy and Supplier Code of Conduct, including environmental and social standards in supplier contracts, conducting supplier sustainability risk evaluations, and supporting suppliers in improving their capabilities.

These ongoing initiatives are helping reduce risk and strengthen sustainability practices across the supply chain. Moxa’s EcoVadis silver rating reflects this progress. Moxa plans to continue taking concrete steps and tracking measurable results, working with partners across the value chain to uphold human rights and business integrity.

For more information, visit Moxa’s Sustainability Portal.