Magnetic Sensor launches miniature E-66-38 tubular electromagnets

Magnetic Sensor Systems (MSS) has released a series of miniature electromagnets. The E-66-38 Series tubular electromagnets measure 0.38 inches in diameter and 0.66 inches long. To meet specific duty-cycle and holding-force requirements, the series is available with 16 winding options. Depending on the application, the electromagnets can provide up to 26 oz. (7.2 N) of holding force, with duty cycles ranging from 100% (continuous) to 10%.

This series of electromagnets can be used in office equipment, locks and switches, assembly, pick and place systems, parts feeders, medical equipment, door chimes, vent controls (hold open, hold close), security systems, failsafe brakes, research equipment and remote hold/release applications. The E-66-38 Series electromagnets include a centered 4-40 UNC-2B threaded hole on the backside to support integration into new and existing applications.

All electromagnets manufactured by Magnetic Sensor Systems are made in America. MSS says its electromagnets are available off the shelf in sample and OEM quantities for just-in-time delivery and can ship within four weeks. If an electromagnet with higher holding force or a different duty cycle is needed, the Magnetic Sensor Systems sales team can assist.

For more information, visit solenoidcity.com.