Munich startup Marvel Fusion receives support with up to 20 IDS cameras for research

Nuclear fusion is seen as a possible visionary solution to the energy problems of the future – clean and comparatively low-risk. Small atomic nuclei are fused at extreme temperatures and pressures instead of being split as in the reactors of conventional nuclear power plants. A similar process takes place in stars and therefore also in the sun. This generates an enormous amount of energy – without releasing CO2. The idea of using nuclear fusion to generate large amounts of energy in a climate-neutral way is considered a dream of mankind. However, nuclear fusion is technically extremely demanding and its realization requires not only immense investment but also ambitious research and development.

Marvel Fusion GmbH, a Munich-based start-up, is pursuing this dream – with the aim of building the first commercially viable nuclear fusion power plant. The deep-tech company has developed a novel laser-based approach that can produce CO2-free, clean, safe electricity. The research for the prototype is entering the decisive phase with the planned construction of a technology demonstrator in Colorado. The world’s first customized laser system for research into commercial nuclear fusion is to be built there on the campus of Colorado State University. Meanwhile, basic research is being carried out in Munich and Bucharest. Up to 20 IDS cameras are used simultaneously to monitor and control the experiments in the high-vacuum chambers there.

“The cameras allow us to precisely monitor the experiments for researching and developing laser-based fusion.” says Caya Momm, Marvel Fusion.

A pressure range of 10^-4 pascals prevails in the high-vacuum chambers in which the experiments are carried out. This extremely low pressure is far below the atmospheric pressure of around 10^5 and requires special vacuum pumps with pump-down times of up to 8 hours. Efficient execution of the experiments is therefore crucial. “The cameras thus play a crucial role, as they enable us to observe the experiments and control the measuring devices,” adds Caya Momm (purchasing).

The choice fell on a model from the GigE uEye LE camera family. A specially developed protective housing around the cameras ensures that they can withstand the extreme conditions and strong electromagnetic pulses that can occur during fusion experiments. This so-called EMP camera box protects the camera electronics from the high energy discharge. “This design guarantees us optimum functionality and reliability,” confirms Kyle Kenney (lab engineer).

But what exactly do the cameras see?

During the experiments, some cameras are positioned in such a way that they check the mirror reflections and the alignment of the laser. Further cameras inside the vacuum chamber monitor the arrangement of our superstructure. “This is necessary because we control the motorised assembly in the chamber from the outside. The IDS cameras control measuring devices, detectors, sensors and mirrors,” says Kyle Kenney, outlining the use of up to 20 IDS cameras per laser experiment. The main aspects of camera use are correspondingly diverse:

Alignment of the optics: Cameras ensure the correct positioning of the mirrors.

Collision avoidance: Overview cameras in the chamber ensure real-time monitoring to avoid collisions with the motorized superstructure.

Microscopic focus: Another set of cameras focusses precisely on the target of our lasers and thus enables exact laser target acquisition.

Synchronization with the laser pulse: The cameras must be synchronized with the laser pulses to ensure accurate and error-free data.

The entire range of tasks is fulfilled by a single camera model: Marvel Fusion opted for the single-board GigE camera UI-5241LE and S-Mount.

“Our space-saving project camera is high-resolution, fast and small enough to solve all these tasks,” explains Markus Schickner, area sales manager at IDS. With its compact dimensions of 45 x 45 millimeters, the GigE uEye LE is perfect for customized embedded projects like this one.

It can be precisely integrated into the EMP housing, and the GigE interface also allows cable lengths of up to 100 meters. The camera model is also recommended due to the 1/1.8″ CMOS sensor from e2v, which delivers a resolution of 1.3 megapixels (1280 x 1024) at a frame rate of 50 fps. Special features such as triggers for synchronization with the laser pulse and the price were also decisive factors in the choice of model. This is because the uEye LE is reduced to the essentials and therefore affordable. Nevertheless, the multiple integrated model here is so versatile that different special cameras are not required for different demands. This greatly simplifies the handling of the up to 20 cameras involved in the experiment.

“The cameras are designed to work efficiently in our laser experiments,” says Caya Momm, confirming the versatility of the cameras. “They also enable direct and continuous live transmission of the laser experiments. This partially eliminates the need to enter the vacuum chamber,” she adds. The safety aspect is ensured by a robust sealing of the camera box, which prevents particles from escaping and effectively safeguards the integrity of the vacuum chamber against contamination.

The captured image information is further processed using the open source software framework Tango Controls, into which the IDS cameras can be quickly and easily integrated via the GigE Vision standard interface. Tango Controls enables the control and monitoring of devices in distributed systems and has been specially developed for scientific facilities and laboratories that require complex device integration and control such as these. The IDS cameras, as well as every other device integrated into the system, can thus be controlled individually via the network.

At the same time, Tango supports event-based communication, allowing real-time reactions and adjustments to the experimental set-up and the vision system as soon as these become necessary during the course of the experiment. The live images supplied by the cameras are immediately processed and delivered with the help of Tango Controls. “The results were very satisfactory, as the position of the laser was localized precisely. Image processing allows us to precisely define or realign the position of the optics with linear drives,” reports Oscar Juina (electrical engineer).

The advances in laser fusion and its potential as an innovative energy source are of great importance. They have the potential to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the global energy supply.

