Murrelektronik Modlink panel interface connectors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new Murrelektronik Modlink panel interface connectors that provide various styles of interface inserts, frames, and optional protection covers that can be easily configured for a custom data and/or power panel interface connector. Modlink panel interface inserts are available in nine connection combinations that may include RJ45 Cat5e, female/male 15-pin D-sub HD15, female/female USB-A, female/female 9-pin D-sub, RJ12, and a single 120VAC outlet. A model with a built-in 3A circuit breaker and a blank insert are also available.

IP65-rated single or double frames mount directly on an enclosure opening and are available with transparent, metallic, or gray covers. Optional black ABS plastic single or double-touch protection covers protect interior PIC connections from accidental contact and provide IP20 protection inside.

AutomationDirect

automationdirect.com/panel-interface-connectors