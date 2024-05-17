Murrelektronik open core control transformers from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Murrelektronik open-core control transformers that provide a flexible solution for stepping down a variety of primary voltages ranging from 208 to 550 VAC. The universal input on these transformers provides eleven different voltage options that are easily configurable using simple quick-connect jumpers.

The primary side can be configured for 208, 230, 380, 400, 420, 440, 460, 480, 500, 525, or 550 VAC with 115/230 VAC on the secondary. Rated at 50/60 Hz, they offer an electrostatic shield for noise reduction and IP20 finger-safe terminal connections.

These open-style transformers are available in ratings from 100 to 6300 VA and provide valuable time and cost savings by allowing OEMs and system integrators to standardize on a single model for a variety of applications.

The new Murrelektronik open-core control transformers are UL-recognized, RoHS-compliant, and CE and DNV-GL-Marked.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/open-core-transformer