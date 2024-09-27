Murrelektronik to showcase MVK Fusion CIP Safety, Vario-X IPC at PACK EXPO 2024

Murrelektronik will showcase two groundbreaking innovations—MVK Fusion CIP Safety and Vario-X IPC—at Booth N-6043 in the North Building, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, USA during PACK EXPO 2024, from Nov 3-6. These solutions help optimize packaging and process machine installations.

The robust MVK Fusion CIP Safety fieldbus module presents a new opportunity to standardize modular processes, facilitating unique and groundbreaking automation concepts for packaging machinery. It combines three central functions of installation technology: standard digital sensors and actuators; digital safety sensors and actuators; and IO-Link. This capability reduces the number of fieldbus modules required per modular unit, in the best case to just one, making installations simpler and faster. In just a few mouse clicks, users can select the safety function (such as emergency stop button or light curtain) in the engineering tool of the safety controller to complete the configuration. Controls engineers and electrical designers require no special knowledge of the module parameters. Moreover, a manufacturer-specific tool is no longer required to transfer the SNN (Safety Network Number) to an out-of-the-box device, saving both time and stress.

Vario-X IPC is an innovative new control solution that combines the best of IPC and PLC technology to create an open platform which supports all common packaging machine network and communication protocols. Opening the door to a new era of automation where flexibility and future-proofing are key, Vario-X IPC can operate as a control and data collection unit in the direct area of the packaging machine or as an EDGE gateway. When used directly on the machineVario-X IPC avoids the need for a complex control cabinet thanks to its IP65 protection rating. As an EDGE gateway, it processes data locally before filtering and transmission to the cloud, resulting in faster response times and higher reliability. An app provides access to real-time data and machine status, either via the cloud or VPN, supporting the flexible control and monitoring of packaging machinery from any location. With tools such as CODESYS WebVisu, it is possible to create responsive visualizations for every user group, enabling intuitive operation on local HMIs or mobile devices.

For more information about Murrelektronik, visit murrelektronik.com.