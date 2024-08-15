Murrplastik cable / hose drag chains and accessories from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added the Murrplastik MP18 series cable/hose drag chains which are built from rugged polyamide (PA) and are available in various sizes with support for cables up to 15 mm diameter. Drag chains are used to route cables/hoses to moving components while keeping them organized and protected. They help extend cable and hose life, provide protection for personnel, and reduce equipment downtime and repair costs.

The hinge and latch design allows quick and easy access for new or existing installations without requiring cable/connector disassembly. In addition, they can easily adapt to various installation configurations, including parallel, overlap, circular, and many more, and have end brackets that provide secure mounting points.

Also available are accessories that provide additional support and complement drag chain operations.

Murrplastik MP18 drag chains start at $38.00 and drag chain accessories start at $7.00.

AutomationDirect

automationdirect.com/dynamic-cable