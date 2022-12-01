nano3Dprint releases upgraded A2200 3D multi-material electronics printer

nano3Dprint announced the release of its upgraded A2200 3D Multi-material Electronics Printer. The improved A2200 has a sleeker design, a more compact materials dispensing print head, improved ink/paste dispensing mechanism and an improved built-in video system with better clarity and higher magnification.

The A2200’s side-by-side precision filament extruder and enhanced materials dispensing system prints fused deposition modeling (FDM) materials, like acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and polylactic acid (PLA), next to functional inks and pastes, like silver, gold and copper. The high-precision positive displacement print head is capable of precisely metering functional inks with viscosities ranging from 1mPa·s to 54000 mPa·s.

The FDM Extruder on the upgraded A2200 3D prints 1.75 mm filament materials, including PLA, ABS, PETG, nylon (PA), PC, POM, flexible filament (TPU, PLA+) and Moldlay (cartable filament). The Materials Dispensing System, a syringe pump type microdispenser, 3D prints inks and higher viscosity pastes, like conductive inks/pastes, semiconducting and insulating inks/pastes, medical grade silicone, UV curable polymers, epoxies, fast-drying solvent-based inks, silver nano-particle inks and graphene solutions.

The redesigned materials dispensing print head allows for 30% faster print speeds, and the upgraded printer allows for 10% more precise metering of pastes and inks.

The upgraded A2200 camera now has a 5 megapixel CMOS sensor with 1080p or 720p resolution, which can be adjusted on the user’s computer, and auto-focus capabilities via the user’s preferred camera app. The camera in the previous version of the A2200 had a 0.3 megapixel CMOS sensor with 480p resolution. Users can fine-tune and monitor the accuracy of their 3D designs by watching them print in real-time via computer or phone.

The A2200 prints fully 3D objects embedded with functional materials, offering a wide range of solutions.

“The A2200 can produce circuit boards, batteries, sensors, antennas, medical devices, solar cells, flexible electronics, conductors and microfluidics. Our direct-write technology can incorporate strain gauges, heaters, complex antenna geometries and optical components in a 3D print,” said Gretta Perlmutter, Product Success Manager, nano3Dprint.

“The A2200 also works in tandem with our B3300 Dual-Dispensing 3D Printer. Together they can create an electronics assembly line with four-plus materials for R&D, rapid prototyping, and low-volume manufacturing,” Perlmutter added.

The A2200 printer is compatible with most CAD or Slicer software and retails for $4,950. Through December 4, 2022 at 11:59pm PT, nano3Dprint is offering 15% off one printer with the purchase of a full-price printer; and 20% off an entire order with the purchase of two or more printers. The sale applies to the A2200 3D Multi-material Electronics Printer and B3300 Dual Ink 3D printers. Code “Thanks22” may be used to secure the discount at checkout; shipping throughout the US is complimentary.

nano3Dprint

nano3dprint.com