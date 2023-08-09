nano3dprint untaps 3D printing potential in Taiwan

nano3Dprint recently announced its latest strategic distribution partnership in Asia. Taiwan-based Collimage International will distribute nano3Dprint’s A2200 3D Multi-material Electronics Printer and B3300 Dual-Dispensing 3D Printer to its customers throughout Taiwan.

Collimage International has already sold several printers to National Taiwan University, where undergraduate students in the photonics lab course will design and print metallic electrode patterns to develop self-powered solar devices.

“This partnership opens a gateway to untapped opportunities, propels our brand to new heights, and enables us to reach an even wider audience eager for our innovative technology,” said Ramsey Stevens, nano3Dprint’s CEO.

Through distribution throughout Taiwan, nano3Dprint will empower a thriving community of researchers, makers, and innovators.

“By expanding our product lineup, our business captures the attention of a broader audience while rekindling a fresh perspective among our existing customers. We look forward to creating a new market in Taiwan for nano3Dprint,” said Alan Tuan, president of Collimage International.

