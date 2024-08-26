Navigating Servomotor Selection: A Technical Guide

This guide breaks down the essential technical data to consider when selecting a servomotor for your automation needs.

Choosing the right servomotor is crucial for the efficiency and success of any automation project. With a variety of options on the market, understanding the technical specifications and how they align with your application’s requirements is key. This guide breaks down the essential technical data to consider when selecting a servomotor for your automation needs.

Key Technical Specifications

Servomotor Series

Highly-Dynamic Servo Line (e.g., CMP.. Series) : Ideal for applications requiring rapid movements and high acceleration.

: Ideal for applications requiring rapid movements and high acceleration. Medium-Inertia High-Performance Line : Offers balanced performance for applications needing consistent power over time.

: Offers balanced performance for applications needing consistent power over time. Servo Line with Increased Load Inertia : Best suited for heavy-duty applications where maintaining speed and torque under load is critical.

: Best suited for heavy-duty applications where maintaining speed and torque under load is critical. Asynchronous Servomotor Line: Versatile option for a wide range of applications, providing reliable performance without the need for precise speed and position control.

Size and Flange Options

Sizes range from 57 mm to 394 mm for motor housing or flange square, accommodating various installation requirements.

for motor housing or flange square, accommodating various installation requirements. Flange Types: B5 (IEC), square for gear integration, and round for specific gearing compatibility, ensuring a fit for different mechanical setups.

Performance Characteristics

Nominal/Standalone Torques : From 0.5 Nm to 290 Nm, supporting a wide range of operational demands.

: From 0.5 Nm to 290 Nm, supporting a wide range of operational demands. Dynamic Limit/Pulse Torques : Up to 320 Nm for high-demand applications.

: Up to 320 Nm for high-demand applications. Speed Classes : Ranging from 2000 to 6000 rpm, to match the operational speed requirements of different applications.

: Ranging from 2000 to 6000 rpm, to match the operational speed requirements of different applications. Inertia: Varies significantly across models, from 0.1 to 4560 10^-4 kgm^2, allowing for precision in application matching.

Feedback and Brake Options

Feedback : Options include single-turn resolvers, multi-turn HIPERFACE, and MOVILINK DDI encoders, offering varying levels of precision for position and speed feedback.

: Options include single-turn resolvers, multi-turn HIPERFACE, and MOVILINK DDI encoders, offering varying levels of precision for position and speed feedback. Brakes: Magnetic or spring-loaded holding brakes, with voltage options from 24V DC to 460V AC, including safety brake options for critical stop applications.

Connectivity and Environmental Protection

Connector Options : Include plug connectors, single cable connectors, and terminal boxes, facilitating easy installation and maintenance.

: Include plug connectors, single cable connectors, and terminal boxes, facilitating easy installation and maintenance. Protection Class: Mostly IP65 (optional IP66), ensuring durability in harsh industrial environments.

Selecting the Right Servomotor

When selecting a servomotor, consider the specific demands of your application:

For High-Speed, Precise Applications : Choose a highly dynamic servo line with appropriate speed ratings and low inertia.

: Choose a highly dynamic servo line with appropriate speed ratings and low inertia. For Heavy-Duty Operations : Opt for servomotors with increased load inertia and higher torque capabilities.

: Opt for servomotors with increased load inertia and higher torque capabilities. Connectivity Needs : Assess the ease of integration with existing systems, considering connector types and feedback options.

: Assess the ease of integration with existing systems, considering connector types and feedback options. Environmental Conditions: Ensure the selected motor’s protection class meets the requirements of the operating environment.

By carefully evaluating these technical specifications against your application’s needs, you can select a servomotor that enhances performance, reliability, and efficiency in your automation project. Remember, the right servomotor not only fits your current requirements but also accommodates potential future expansions and integrations, providing a scalable solution for your automation needs.

