Nearly $125k raised in 1st stage of PTDA Foundation’s fundraising

During the first three months of its 2023 Fund Drive campaign, the PTDA Foundation raised nearly $125,000. Contributions to the annual PTDA Foundation Fund Drive support PT WORK Force, an initiative to empower PT/MC (power transmission/motion control) industry employers to be more successful in their recruitment and retention efforts.

“Our industry makes the world go round, and the people we employ are integral to its success,” said PTDA Foundation President and 2023 Fund Drive Vice Chair, Bill Moore, President, Industrial Profit Strategies, LLC. “Ensuring PT/MC companies hire the best candidates and build the best team means employers need resources and tools to navigate recruitment and retention challenges. Every contribution to the PTDA Fund Drive directly supports PT WORK Force programs to sustain our essential labor force.”

Campaign contributions provide for new and vital programs and research for 2023 including:

The webinar on “Strategies for Successful Internships,” presented by Norm Clark, PhD, Texas A&M University’s Industrial Distribution Program, is scheduled on March 8, 2023. An ongoing concern of industrial distribution leadership today is attracting, developing and retaining the next generation of talent. This webinar will help PT/MC employers understand the importance of internships, where to find candidates and the process for developing strategies for successful internships.

A keynote speaker addressing the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in recruitment and retention at the 2023 PTDA Canadian Conference to.

A Community Conversation bringing together human resources (HR) professionals to discuss challenges and trends PT/MC companies are facing.

A live HR-focused panel discussion at the 2023 PTDA Industry Summit with panelists in HR and executive leadership roles at PT/MC companies to discuss topics like key performance indicators (KPIs), company culture and wages.

Original content relevant to the PT/MC industry in the monthly What’s Trending in Recruitment and Retention e-newsletter

Thank you to these 2023 PTDA Foundation Vanguard Contributors that led our fundraising efforts with a pledge made October – December 2022:

Partner Contributors ($15,000+)

Allied Bearing & Supply Inc.

Investor Contributors ($10,000 – $14,999)

Applied Industrial Technologies

Stakeholder Contributors ($5,000 – $9,999)

ABB

Bishop-Wisecarver

Dodge Industrial Inc.

DXP Enterprises Inc.

NSK Americas

NTN Bearing Corp. of America

Purvis Industries, LLC

WEG

Benefactor Contributors ($2,500 – $4,999)

BDI Americas (USA & Canada)

Bearing Service Inc.

Garlock Sealing Technologies

Gates Industrial

Houston Bearing & Supply Co. Inc.

Interlynx Systems

Lafert North America

Master Power Transmission Inc.

Nidec Motor Corporation (in memory of Sandy Sullivan)

RBC Bearings Inc./Climax Metal Products

Renold

The Rowland Company

U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission LLC (UST)

W.C. DuComb Co. Inc.

Leadership Contributors ($1,000 – $2,499)

Bearing & Transmission Supply Co. (in honor of Jack Zimmerman)

Freudenberg-NOK

JIE USA Inc.

Transply Inc.

Webster Industries Foundation

Sponsor Contributors ($500 – $999)

Baldwin Supply Company

Bearing Engineering Co.

Brewer Machine & Gear Co.

J/E Bearing and Machine Ltd.

KML Bearing USA

Kurz Industrial Solutions

MPT Drives Inc.

Power & Rubber Supply

Torque Drives Inc.

Colleague Contributors ($250 – $499)

Apex Industrial Automation

Verona Industrial Equipment, LLC

U.S. Bearing and Power Transmissions Corp.

Whittet-Higgins Company

Individual Contributors

Anonymous (in memory of Robert K. Callahan)

Bill Childers

Paul Dent

Hafeez Hameer

Alan M. Haveson

Pamela & Mark Kan

John & Sue Masek (in honor of Mary Sue Lyon and in memory of Terry Hutton)

Mike & Katie McLain

Bill Moore

Keith & Sharon Nowak

Matthew Pavlinsky

Barbara J. Ross (in loving memory of Sandy Sullivan)

Bill & Heather Shepard

The PTDA Foundation 2023 Fund Drive has a goal of $325,000. To date, the Foundation has raised 40% of its goal. Pledges can be made online at ptda.org/FoundationGive or pledge forms can be downloaded at ptda.org/FoundationGive.

The PTDA Foundation, whose work is funded solely by donations, was founded in 1982 to champion education, outreach and research initiatives relevant to the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry that enhance the knowledge and/or professionalism and productivity for industry stakeholders. The Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation; contributions are tax deductible to the full amount allowed by law.

For more information or a complete list of donors, visit ptda.org/FoundationGive.