NEMA 6 linear actuator offers precision for tight spaces

With the LSA14, Nanotec introduces its first linear actuator with 14-mm flange (NEMA 6). As one of the smallest linear actuators with stepper motor on the market, this compact unit is suitable for applications with space restrictions, such as medical or analytical instruments, or lab automation and optical applications.

This external actuator has a resolution of up to 5 µm per step and allows precise positioning. In combination with an anti-backlash nut, the LSA14 provides high accuracy without backlash. Despite its miniaturized design, the new actuator provides a maximum force of 15 N.

Nanotec offers various motor controllers and custom solutions for the LSA14, such as coated screws.

For more information, visit us.nanotec.com