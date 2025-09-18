NEMA stepper linear actuators Design Guide

Linear motion is essential to countless automated designs — including a burgeoning array of XYZ Cartesian assemblies. Many such designs pair a rotary motor with a mechanical device such as a screw, belt and pulley set, or rack and pinion assembly. Some linear designs are specified as sets of separate components for the OEM or end user to customize and integrate; others (especially NEMA-sized offerings) are integrated by the motion-component supplier and sold as complete linear actuators.
In this Design Guide, the editors of Design World review linear actuators that pair stepper motors with ball and leadscrews. Sometimes called motorized screws, these actuators leverage the way in which step motors rotate a preset discrete amount for every pulse of electrical power into their windings … a characteristic that’s useful for axes involved in positioning loads.
Download this design guide to learn more.
