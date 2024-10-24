Neugart offers PSBN055, PSN055, PSFN055 compact precision gearboxes

The increasing demand for compact servo drives in mechanical engineering has led to a corresponding need for smaller gearboxes that are suitable for these drives. In response to this market need, Neugart is introducing three new precision planetary gearboxes in frame size 055: the PSBN055, PSN055, and PSFN055. These new additions extend the proven capabilities of the Precision Line portfolio.

The three new models, PSBN055, PSN055, and PSFN055, are helical gearboxes from the Precision Line PSN, PSFN, and PSBN series in frame size 055. Please note that the frame size refers to the square dimension or centering collar diameter of the output flange, which in this case measures 55 mm in width. Despite their compact dimensions, the gearboxes offer high torque density and high precision in the smallest of installation spaces. These gearboxes are well-suited for use in electronically controlled servo drives of small handling units in packaging and many other machines.

All three new developments are available with one or two stages and a range of ratios from i=3 to i=100. These models feature a rotary shaft seal and are rated to protection class IP65. Moreover, their planetary carriers feature a cage design, which greatly enhances the construction’s torsional stiffness. Additionally, the torsional backlash can be reduced by 2 arcmin at the customer’s option.

Individual design details

While the three new models share many similarities, they also feature key differences that make them ideal for specific applications. The PSBN055 and PSN055 models feature a smooth output shaft (with either a smooth design or a feather key), a square-type output flange, and robust deep groove ball bearings or preloaded tapered roller bearings. The PSBN055 impresses with its economy and efficiency. The smooth- running deep groove ball bearings provide the model with a high efficiency of 98 percent at full load, enabling it to operate quietly and homogeneously without compromising on high torques and input speeds of up to 5,000 rpm. The PSN055, on the other hand, offers a particularly lengthy centering collar on the output and can absorb high radial and axial forces thanks to its tapered roller bearing on the output side.

In contrast to the PSBN055 and the PSN055, the PSFN055 is a gearbox with flanged output shaft (optionally with or without dowel hole), whereby the round, extra-large flange is equipped with preloaded angular contact roller bearings. This makes the 1-stage gearbox, which is only 66 mm long, particularly torsion-resistant, with the ability to absorb radial forces of up to 1,600 N and axial forces of up to 3,550 N.

Neugart solutions in smaller frame sizes

The new PSBN055, PSN055 and PSFN055 compact precision gearboxes complement the new Neugart range of compact gearboxes in smaller frame sizes up to 055. As usual with Neugart, the three new developments are also available from batch size 1. Additionally, they are incorporated into the Neugart software suite, namely the Neugart Calculation Program (NCP) and Tec Data Finder (TDF).

For more information, visit neugart.com.