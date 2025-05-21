New 0.5 micron resolution linear positioning stages made for cleanliness

OES (Optimal Engineering Systems) has added two stainless steel electroless nickel-plated linear single-axis stages to their extensive line of high-resolution stages. The AX40-F1VR-ND and the AX40-F1VL-ND Linear (X-axis) Stages have a 40 mm (1.575 in.) by 40 mm (1.575 in.) table and a stroke length of 15 mm (0.590 in.).

These high precision stages feature repeatability of ±2 microns, 2 micron dynamic straightness, 10 micron dynamic parallelism, and 0.5 micron resolution with a 10 micro-step per step micro-stepper driver. The smooth electroless nickel plating has high wear resistance, is resistant to microbial growth and corrosion, and is compatible with cleaning agents and disinfectants making it suitable for use in pharma, biopharma, medical device research and manufacturing applications, as well as printed circuits, hard drives, and other components when higher levels of cleanness is required.

Driven by a two-phase stepper motor with end of travel limit switches, this series of linear stages is available with a right (pictured above) or left wiring configuration. Easy integration into an application is enabled by 4 M3x0.5*6L threaded mounting holes in the table for fixtures and readily accessible mounting holes in the base. The load capacity of the linear ball guide stages is 10 kg (22 lb.).

Each of these stages can be ordered with a fully compatible plug-and-play, single or multi-axis motion controller, keypad, joystick, and cables from OES. Contact OES for longer travel strokes.

OES

oewincorp.com