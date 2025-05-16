Design World

New 12V DC gearmotor offers compact design and moderate torque output

Midwest Motion Products has introduced the MMP TM57-12V GP52-068, a brushed 12V DC gearmotor designed to deliver up to 84 in-lbs of continuous torque and 212 in-lbs peak torque at an output speed of 51 RPM. The gearmotor is IP54 rated and measures under 2.5 inches in diameter and 8.0 inches in length, with a total weight of 4.3 lbs.

Description:

  • Brushed 12V DC gearmotor with up to 84 in-lbs continuous torque and 212 in-lbs peak torque at 51 RPM
  • IP54 rated, under 2.5″ diameter, less than 8.0″ total length, weighing 4.3 lbs
  • Datasheet available for download
  • Rear shaft options include encoder-compatible, brake-compatible, or both
  • Samples available and can typically be assembled from stock materials within a few days
  • Production lead times generally measured in weeks

Midwest Motion Products, Inc. offers high-volume production, timely deliveries, and expert technical support.

For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.

