New 24V DC gearmotor delivers 443 in-lbs torque at 11 RPM

Midwest Motion Products has released the MMP S22-346F-24V GP52-408, a brushed 24V DC gearmotor designed to deliver continuous torque of up to 443 in-lbs at an output speed of 11 RPM. The gearmotor is intended for use in applications requiring high torque and low-speed performance.
- Brushed 24V DC gearmotor providing up to 443 in-lbs of continuous torque at 11 RPM output speed
- IP54 rated; measures under 2.5″ in diameter and 9.0″ in total length; weighs 4.7 lbs
- Datasheet available for download
- Rear shaft options include encoder-compatible, brake-compatible, or both
- Samples available and can be assembled from stock materials in a short timeframe
- Standard production lead times typically measured in weeks
Midwest Motion Products, Inc. offers high-volume production, timely deliveries, and expert technical support.
