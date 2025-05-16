Design World

New 24V DC gearmotor delivers 443 in-lbs torque at 11 RPM

Midwest Motion Products has released the MMP S22-346F-24V GP52-408, a brushed 24V DC gearmotor designed to deliver continuous torque of up to 443 in-lbs at an output speed of 11 RPM. The gearmotor is intended for use in applications requiring high torque and low-speed performance.

Description:

  • Brushed 24V DC gearmotor providing up to 443 in-lbs of continuous torque at 11 RPM output speed
  • IP54 rated; measures under 2.5″ in diameter and 9.0″ in total length; weighs 4.7 lbs
  • Datasheet available for download
  • Rear shaft options include encoder-compatible, brake-compatible, or both
  • Samples available and can be assembled from stock materials in a short timeframe
  • Standard production lead times typically measured in weeks

Midwest Motion Products, Inc. offers high-volume production, timely deliveries, and expert technical support.

For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.

