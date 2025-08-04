New 2D S-mount lens cameras added by AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added di-soric 2D S-mount lens cameras, which utilize a standard interchangeable M12 lens. These cameras provide powerful imaging capabilities and can also function as vision sensors, making them ideal for applications that require flexibility and adaptability. They support functions such as localization, detection, counting, measurement, and code reading, and include user-friendly configuration software for high customization, along with a web HMI for easy remote access.

di-soric S-mount cameras offer a wide range of focal lengths through interchangeable lenses, allowing for both standard and wide-angle views. They are available with apertures of f/4.0 and f/8.0 and support image correction for optimal clarity. The cameras feature versatile Ethernet communication and support multiple protocols, including TCP/IP, FTP Client, SFTP Client, Profinet Client, and EtherNet/IP. Each unit includes three inputs and five fully configurable outputs. Integrated lighting around the lens reduces the need for external illumination.

These cameras are housed in a rugged IP67-rated enclosure and come with a 2-year warranty.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/vision.