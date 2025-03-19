Design World

New 36V DC gearmotor delivers high-torque and compact design

Midwest Motion Products, Inc. has introduced the MMP D33-455F-36V GP81-014, a brushed 36V DC gearmotor designed for high-performance applications. The new model delivers up to 53 in-lbs of continuous torque and 233 in-lbs of peak torque, with an output speed of 235 RPM.

Built for durability, the gearmotor features IP54 protection, a compact design with a diameter under 3.5 inches, a total length under 9 inches, and a weight of 11 lbs. It is compatible with encoders, brakes, or both through various rear shaft configurations.

Samples are readily available and can be built from stock materials within a few days, while production lead times are kept to a few weeks.

For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.

