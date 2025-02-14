New 4-axis delta robot for high-speed pick & place applications

igus has introduced the DR1000 four-axis delta robot that combines high speed and precision for demanding industrial applications.

Boasting a 1,000-mm working diameter and an additional rotary axis that provides four degrees of freedom, the DR1000 allows robots to seamlessly grip and orient components. Its pick rate of 96 picks per minute makes it particularly desirable for end-of-line pick-and-place operations as well as conveyor belt picking or stacking tasks in three-dimensional spaces.

The DR1000 delta robot has a modular design for easy integration into existing automation systems. In addition, this versatile unit can also be equipped with a gripper or suction cup to execute complex tasks and can be customized to meet hard-to-satisfy requirements.

Users can take advantage of igus’ optional Robot Control (iRC) software for quick and easy deployment. Integrated into the control system, the license-free software features an intuitive interface and a uniform operating concept that reduces planning time and speeds up commissioning. For users with their own control systems, each axis can be operated with individual motor controllers, such as the igus dryve D1 motor controller.

