New ABB and Fraunhofer IPA report on how hard-to-abate industries can achieve net zero

· Total emissions must fall by at least 50% by 2050, according to the IEA[1] to meet climate goals

· Five heavy industry sectors contribute nearly one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions, but provide over 25% of global GDP[2]

· The report highlights readily available solutions for energy efficiency and electrification besides providing an overview of emerging technologies pivotal for further emissions reductions

· Carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) and low-carbon hydrogen technologies are among key long-term solutions to a low-carbon future

As the world accelerates towards a low-carbon future, heavy industries face pressure to decarbonize their operations. A joint report by ABB Motion and Fraunhofer IPA, launched today, provides an insight into cutting emissions in five hard-to-abate sectors (iron and steel, cement, chemicals, mining, and oil and gas) offering practical short- and long-term solutions for businesses navigating the complex landscape of industrial decarbonization.

The industrial sector currently accounts for approximately 29% of the world’s total greenhouse gas emissions. The urgency for these hard-to-abate industries to adopt more sustainable practices, such as the use of alternative fuels, has never been greater.

Practical routes for emissions reduction are already available with energy efficiency and electrification playing a contributing role. Another major opportunity lies in electric drives and motors—currently, only 23%[3] of the world’s industrial motors are equipped with a drive. Yet, when paired with an existing motor in applications like pumps, fans, or compressors, a drive can typically reduce power consumption up to 25%.

Chris Poynter, President of ABB Motion’s System Drives Division, said: “ABB and Fraunhofer’s report shows that the path to net zero is more than an environmental goal—it is a strategic business opportunity. Industrial decarbonization drives efficiency, cuts costs, and keeps companies ahead in sustainable innovation. By adopting electrification, energy-efficient motors and drives, and alternative technologies, industries can reduce emissions while strengthening operational competitiveness. With the report’s findings, we help industries outrun – leaner and cleaner.”

Dr. Markus Kröll, Head of Business Division Circular Economy and Carbon-Neutral Production at Fraunhofer IPA, added: “Our analysis identifies the highest emitting processes within each industrial sector, and then pinpoints technologies that can mitigate them. It focuses particularly on key solutions: the electrification of processes, heat, carbon capture, and hydrogen. There is no silver bullet for decarbonization, but there are readily available solutions. This report should make it easier for business leaders to determine the best path forward.”

Feasible actions that leaders can take in emissions reduction, which also reduces total cost of ownership, are appointed through targeted innovations across the industrial sectors mentioned in the report.

The oil and gas industry is intensifying its efforts to reduce leaks and electrify processes—key measures driving significant progress toward decarbonization. As a result, fuel consumption is reduced, leading to lower emissions from combustion. The sector is also exploring alternative fuels like hydrogen. Similarly, the iron and steel industry is adopting technologies such as direct reduced iron and electric arc furnaces, which offer lower-emissions alternatives to conventional production methods. While in the chemical industry, low-temperature applications such as heat pumps present an opportunity for efficiency gains and emission reductions. Electrification is also an option in the decarbonization journey of the mining and cement industries, where it is possible to electrify a wide range of equipment – including all new and old mining trucks, haul vehicles, belt conveyors, crushers, mills, and pumps.

The ABB and Fraunhofer report shows that the journey to industrial decarbonization is complex, but actionable solutions exist today. By embracing electrification, energy-efficient technologies, and alternative fuels, industries can cut emissions while enhancing efficiency and competitiveness. The insights from this report provide a clear roadmap for businesses to drive sustainable change and promote a low-carbon future.

ABB

Read the full whitepaper here: new.abb.com/about/our-businesses/motion/decarbonize-your-processes-with-abb.