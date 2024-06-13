New acquisition supports Portland Bolt’s expansion into the Southeast

Portland Bolt & Manufacturing Co., LLC (Portland Bolt), a leading domestic manufacturer and global provider of anchor bolts and nonstandard, custom fasteners, today announced it has acquired the South Carolina manufacturing and galvanizing operations of Southern Anchor Bolt Co.

“At Southern Anchor Bolt, we are thrilled to be partnering with Portland Bolt”

The acquisition highlights Portland Bolt’s strategy to expand its US-based manufacturing footprint into the East, while continuing to offer customers industry-leading delivery times, service, and enhanced dependability. The combined company will offer an increased selection of made-to-order galvanized or plain anchor bolts, rods, studs, and other manufactured and distributed products. Together, the footprint will allow the companies to reach 100% of the US customers within 2 business days.

“We are excited to welcome the Southern Anchor Bolt team to the Portland Bolt family of companies,” said Blake Ray, CEO of Portland Bolt. “Their product quality and commitment to being a preferred supplier in our industry is a good fit with our team. Portland Bolt has a significant customer base on the East Coast, and this acquisition strengthens our ability to provide the best customer service and delivery to new and existing customers.”

Leslie Yanizeski, President of Southern Anchor Bolt, will continue to manage the daily operations. “At Southern Anchor Bolt, we are thrilled to be partnering with Portland Bolt,” said Leslie. “The opportunity for our employees and the additional product offerings and locations for our customers will have a positive impact, enabling continual growth coast-to-coast.”

Portland Bolt

www.portlandbolt.com