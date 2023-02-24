New Air Atomizing Spray Nozzle video provides key features and advantages

Exair’s Atomizing Spray Nozzles create a fine liquid mist perfect for washing, coating, cooling, and dust control. These nozzles offer an assortment of flow rates and patterns including flat fan, round, and hollow cone patterns, and are highly effective with a wide range of liquids making them a perfect tool for a variety of industries. To better illustrate their utility as well as the various styles, EXAIR has created a quick video demonstrating how Atomizing Nozzles can assist in a myriad of processes.

Combining liquid and compressed air, atomizing nozzles create a fine atomization for superior coverage and can be easily adjusted to fit the application’s demands. EXAIR Air Atomizing Nozzles come in three distinct styles including internal mix, external mix, and siphon fed. In the video, EXAIR will demonstrate some of the key features and advantages of Air Atomizing Nozzles. Providing a detailed look at the nozzles’ construction and capabilities, the video also offers examples of useful applications as well as a general idea of what the varying spray patterns resemble.

The stainless-steel construction of these atomizing nozzles adds to their durability and corrosion resistance. Exair atomizing nozzles are available in 1/8, ¼, and 1/2 NPT and also have patented No Drip models available for processes needing to conserve precious liquids or protect product finishes. All models are clog-resistant CE compliant, and come with Exair’s 5 year Built to Last Warranty. Air Atomizing Nozzles start as low as $203.

