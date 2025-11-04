New analog panel meters for industrial electrical monitoring

AutomationDirect has added Sifam Tinsley analog panel meters which provide a solution for every level of industrial electrical monitoring. Available as amperage, voltage, frequency, or power factor meters, with models offering true RMS capability, this lineup includes high-visibility options and various display types.

The MCS series features large 4.5-inch switchboard meters designed for maximum visibility in control rooms and critical panels. With wide-angle dials, glare-resistant windows, and rugged construction, these meters ensure clear, reliable readings even at a distance.

The Smartlook and Contender series provide compact, ANSI-standard panel-mounted solutions in 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch case sizes, balancing precision, rugged design, and ease of integration. Smartlook meters feature spear pointers and serve as drop-in replacements for Yokogawa Biglook meters. Contender meters use tubular knife-edge pointers and serve as replacements for Yokogawa Horizon Line meters.

With these analog meters, a selection of Sifam Tinsley AC current transformers and DC shunts is also available. These devices are used in conjunction with ammeters, wattmeters, voltmeters, etc. to convert high-level voltage/current to a lower range required for these devices.

