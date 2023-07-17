New approach to machine lifecycle support benefits your people, parts, and processes

Machine builders are looking for you to help them automate functions and make machines easier to use and maintain. They also are looking for more power while using less energy, modular designs to conserve space, and versatile components to increase flexibility, and reduce inventory.

Most importantly, they are looking to you for end-to-end solutions through a machine’s full lifecycle. That’s why the quality of your machine lifecycle support is increasingly critical. Machine lifecycle support has evolved to include training, managing inventory, and access to parts. This support benefits your customers in many ways — from assuring uptime and saving labor and maintenance costs, to increasing productivity and overall profitability.

Machine lifecycle support is a great opportunity to develop mutually beneficial relationships. You have opportunities for ongoing and additional revenue, and the customer has paths for realizing the full potential of their machine investments.

Support model begins with pre-sale

An integrated machine lifecycle and operational support model is mostly split between your pre- and post-sales. The pre-sales is your project execution, from the concept/design phase through commissioning. Post-sales includes technical support and services.

Essential components of your machine lifecycle support should include:

Concept and design : Application engineer assistance for proof of concept, project software design, software training, and automation architecture development

: Application engineer assistance for proof of concept, project software design, software training, and automation architecture development Operation and deployment : Local field engineer collaboration with your stakeholders — customers, channel partners, and local system integrators — for assistance with software operational testing, and provide software commissioning support during prototype machine deployment

: Local field engineer collaboration with your stakeholders — customers, channel partners, and local system integrators — for assistance with software operational testing, and provide software commissioning support during prototype machine deployment Maintenance and repair: Field services and technical support for post-sales services of the machines, such as remote monitoring, on-site repairs, and preventive maintenance

Technical support is about more than service agreements

As you build more automation and motion control into machines, and rely on more real-time data, your service agreements take on increasing importance from a technical support perspective. Service agreements should account for the scope of resources available for response and provide a process for technical support. A higher level of support might include remote monitoring, quicker response from field technicians, or access to research and development (R&D) via internal tech support for debugging.

Technical support should include:

Product documents and software guides Installation guides, user and troubleshooting guides FAQs, how-to documents, video tutorials CAD, drawings, curves

Portals Direct access via an online portal to technical documentation; industry and product information; and digital tools, such as training for products, safety, and codes Exchange programs and platforms that can provide you with software and tools, as well as connections to peers and experts



Services should cover end-to-end machine building needs

Like many machine builders, you are likely facing increasingly stringent demands from end users on productivity, safety, equipment availability, and performance optimization. Therefore, your optimal services need to cover end-to-end needs for machine builders and their end users, including:

Application design engineers finding the right solutions while accounting for safety and cybersecurity

Field service engineers delivering tailored services, including automation training, augmented reality (AR) maintenance, and secure remote maintenance

Repair services

Software that collects data for predictive analytics

Spare kits and the ability to manage spare parts inventory, on site or off site

Transform your customer experience with the right machine lifecycle support partner

The right partner will not only provide you tangible benefits throughout the machine lifecycle, they will also provide the best possible customer experience and peace of mind. The right partner will be responsive to design, implementation, and service, but they also will be able to show you what is available as they develop technological advances. They will keep you engaged in the continuous process of research and development and how it impacts your machine lifecycles.

Learn how the right partner can help you improve your approach to machine lifecycle support.

Sponsored content by Schneider Electric