New Autonics miniature photoelectric sensors at AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Autonics BTF, BTS, and BPS series miniature photoelectric sensors featuring ultra-compact slim or narrow housings that are easy to install in tight spaces. The lineup includes:

BTF ultra-thin series with housings only 3.7mm thick (4.6mm including lens)

BTS ultra-slim series with housings only 7.2mm wide

BPS compact series low-profile, flat housings only 7.5mm thick (8.1mm including lens)

These miniature sensors offer sensing distances up to 3m, durable PBT thermoplastic housings, and an IP67 protection rating. They feature highly visible red LED or light sources for reliable detection and are available in diffuse, diffuse with background suppression, retroreflective, and through-beam sensing styles.

The new Autonics miniature photoelectric sensors are CE and UKCA marked and RoHS compliant. They offer a 3-year warranty and start at $79.00.

For more information, visit automationdirect.com.