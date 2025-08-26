New brushless 24V gearmotor with encoder from Midwest Motion

Midwest Motion Products, Inc. has released the MMP BL58-487C-24V GP52-068 EU-1024, a brushless 24V DC gearmotor with a 1024 CPR integral optical feedback encoder.
Description:
- Provides 336 in-lbs continuous torque and 443 in-lbs peak torque, with an output speed of 54 RPM.
- IP54 protected, measures under 2.5″ in diameter and under 10.0″ in total length, with a weight of 4.6 lbs.
- Datasheet available for download.
- Rear shaft options: encoder-compatible, brake-compatible, or combined.
- Samples available and can be built from stock materials.
- Production lead times are typically a few weeks.
Midwest Motion Products, Inc., based in Minnesota, designs and manufactures precision DC gearmotors. The company offers technical expertise, reliable delivery, and advanced motion control solutions for diverse industrial applications.
For more information, visit midwestmotion.com.
