New brushless slotless motor for industrial power tools from Portescap

Portescap’s latest innovation for the industrial power tools market is the 40EC-Pro PowerTool (PT) brushless slotless motor. This motor comes in two lengths, the 40EC-Pro PT 44 at 44 mm and the 40EC-Pro PT 55 at 55 mm. Notably, the 40EC-Pro PT 55 is Portescap’s first motor to feature an integrated fan, which actively cools the motor and boosts its continuous power from 150 to 425 W. Both models are cost-optimized through an innovative assembly process, ensuring premium performance at an affordable price.

With its slotless design, the 40EC-Pro PT achieves speeds up to 30,000 rpm, ensuring high performance even at low voltage. The advanced electromagnetic design allows it to sustain a peak torque of up to 1.1 Nm for 2 sec. Weighing just 230 grams and having a compact 40-mm diameter, it not only supports application miniaturization but also enhances tool ergonomics.

Compatible with R32 and R40 gearheads and the M-Sense encoder, the 4-pole BLDC motor offers higher torque at lower speeds and more accurate positioning. Portescap also provides customization of the motor’s electrical parameters and mechanical interface to meet specific application requirements.

Battery-powered hand tools, especially those using 18-V batteries, benefit from the 40EC-Pro PT motor. This includes nut runners, tightening tools, and strapping, stapling, riveting, crimping, and cutting hand tools. The 40EC-Pro PT motor facilitates the transition from manual to powered devices and supports the shift from brushed to brushless technologies.

