New C3 compact curve conveyor offers flexible product movement

Dorner has introduced the C3 Compact Curve Conveyor, designed for use in applications such as confectionary, packaged goods, and food handling.

The C3 conveyor, part of Dorner’s line of belted systems, uses food-grade belting and a curved design to guide products through turns of up to 180 degrees while maintaining orientation. It is compatible with Dorner’s low industrial conveyors and the AquaGard LP sanitary platform.

The C3 conveyor is configurable with 45°, 90°, and 180° options and various widths to suit different applications. It supports small product transfers down to 25mm, aided by a compact pulley and low-impact handling. BISSC certification and FDA approved materials help ensure compliance with standard food safety and cleaning protocols.

With multiple curve angle options, the C3 conveyor offers a compact solution for automation systems operating in space-constrained environments. Its configurable design supports consistent product transport with controlled positioning and orientation.

Key attributes and benefits of the C3 Compact Curve Conveyor:

Sprocket-driven belt minimizes tension and belt stretch.

Short lead times, with standard models available in 15 days or less.

Multiple stand options, includes table-top, short stand, and standard stand.

Compatible with Dorner’s 2200, 2700, 3200, and AquaGard LP conveyor systems for streamlined integration.

Modular design allows for straightforward installation and flexible configuration across applications.

For more information, visit dornerconveyors.com.