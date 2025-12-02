New Chip Vac filter bag offers enhanced filtration and improved durability

EXAIR’s Chip Vac pneumatic vacuum now includes an upgraded filter bag designed to handle industrial use and reduce the chance of dirt and debris returning to the workspace. The new filter bag is made from singed polyester fabric and is intended for cleanup in shops using equipment such as CNC machines, mills, lathes and routers.

The new and improved filter bag was engineered for enhanced filtration, reduced dust release, and greater durability. The new material has a 50-70 CFM permeability, allowing for higher breathability while still retaining and capturing dust with less clogging or buildup. The latest build also features a lightweight, soft-to-the-touch material that provides a sturdier build and is less prone to tearing. This purpose-built filter material was specifically engineered for filtration applications and rated to filter particles as small as 30 microns.

The upgraded filter bag material is intended to improve performance in industrial vacuum applications and is also used in other EXAIR products, including the Vac-u-Gun Filter Bag and Drum Covers. Chip Vacs and other pneumatic industrial housekeeping products are available at exair.com. Prices start at $80.

https://exair.co/58-vbag