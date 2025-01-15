New collaboration to introduce intrinsically safe devices for hazardous environments

Vertex Wireless has announced a new strategic collaboration with Samsung and Pepperl+Fuchs. This collaboration aims to improve industrial mobile communications by introducing intrinsically safe mobile devices designed for hazardous environments.

As part of this partnership, Vertex Wireless will leverage Samsung’s mobile technology and Pepperl+Fuchs’ expertise in intrinsically safe design to provide mobile devices that meet safety standards for industries like oil and gas, chemical processing, and manufacturing. These devices are designed to work safely in environments with explosive gases, vapors, and dust, helping workers stay connected while maintaining safety.

“At Vertex Wireless, our mission is to bring forward innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Jason Eder, VP of enterprise & government channel at Vertex Wireless. “Our collaboration with Samsung and Pepperl+Fuchs highlights our commitment to delivering industry-specific mobile solutions that not only empower businesses but also ensure the highest safety standards for workers operating in hazardous conditions.”

The new range of intrinsically safe mobile devices will feature Samsung’s hardware and software with Pepperl+Fuchs’ safety technology. These devices will support critical applications, including real-time communication, data collection, and remote monitoring, enhancing operational efficiency and safety in hazardous industries.

“We are excited to work with Vertex Wireless and Pepperl+Fuchs to offer mobile solutions that help workers remain connected in the most challenging environments,” said Rocky Rickard, director, manufacturing B2B at Samsung Electronics. “By combining our advanced mobile technology with Pepperl+Fuchs’ safety expertise, we are setting a new standard for industrial mobile devices.”

Pepperl+Fuchs, known for its innovations in explosion-proof and intrinsically safe products, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. “[We are] thrilled to collaborate with Vertex Wireless and Samsung to develop mobile solutions that enhance safety and productivity in hazardous locations,” said Zachary Boeshart, VP of sales – enterprise mobility at Pepperl+Fuchs. “This partnership allows us to push the boundaries of what is possible in industrial safety.”

The collaboration offers a solution that addresses the needs of industries operating in hazardous zones, such as mining and chemical plants, where safety and connectivity are crucial.

For more information, visit pepperl-fuchs.com.