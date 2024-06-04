New compact, single-axis EtherCAT mini drive module from ACS

ACS Motion Control had debuted a new compact single-axis EtherCAT Mini Drive Module for OEM machine designers. The MDMst is the first member of the Mini-universal Drive Module (MDM) series of EtherCAT-based drives. Its small form factor allows OEMs with demanding motion control applications to develop even more compact machines. Controllable by any ACS SPiiPlus Platform EtherCAT master, it leverages powerful servo control algorithms to maximize motion system performance, while its universal servo drive technology provides the system designer flexibility to control most types of motors or stages.

Key features of the MDMst include:

PCB mount or non-enclosed panel mount options

Advanced servo control algorithms for maximum motion performance

Universal motor and encoder support for maximum motor/stage flexibility

Seamless integration with any SPiiPlus platform EtherCAT Master Controller

Maximum drive current: 5 A continuous, 10 A peak

Drive supply input: 12–48 Vdc

Feedback channels: 1 (AqB, SinCos, or Absolute)

Analog I/O: 2/0

Digital I/O: 3/1

The MDMst’s small form factor allows it to be mounted close to the axis it is controlling, reducing cabling. Or it can fit in smaller systems where cabinet space is limited or non-existent, like in table top equipment. Examples of common applications include:

Fast Z-axis motion Voice coil stages or BLDC motor stages AutoFocus in inspection machines Step and measure in biotech applications Pick & place in electronics assembly machines Soft touch landing for contact testing

Fast compact theta axis Fast rotary alignment

Biotech tabletop lab equipment

“We developed the MDMst-1-048-05 to maximize performance of low-power high-precision/bandwidth motion stages in applications requiring a compact drive footprint,” says Jason Goerges, ACS Motion Control USA General Manager and Global Vice President of Marketing. “It enables OEM machine builders to reduce cabling and manufacturing costs by mounting the drive nearby or on the stage it is controlling. One of the target use cases involves mounting the MDMst-1-048-05 next to the Z-axis positioning stage of a semiconductor metrology system. Another target use case involves integrating multiple units to control multiple axes in a compact genome sequencing machine.”