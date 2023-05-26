New compression latch from Southco offers visual indication of latch open status

Southco, a provider of engineered access solutions, has expanded its line of VISE ACTION Compression Latches with a new version that allows visual confirmation of latch open status. Southco’s E3 VISE ACTION Compression Latch with Visual Indicator features red, reflective indicator wings that can be easily viewed when the latch is open, allowing latch status to be always monitored. This new offering expands the line of MAKE SAFETY VISIBLE BY SOUTHCO products, which provide visual indications for improving safety and monitoring access in a wide variety of applications.

Southco’s E3 VISE ACTION Compression Latch with Visual Indicator displays latch open status that can be seen from a minimum of five meters, making it an ideal choice for rail, semiconductor, and industrial machinery enclosures where an unsecured door or panel could impact safety during operation. By allowing operators to easily detect latch status, the E3 VISE ACTION Compression Latch with Visual Indicator improves efficiency, enhances safety, and reduces maintenance errors. Designed for heavy use, the E3 VISE ACTION Compression Latch with Visual Indicator is NEMA 4 and IP65 compliant, making it a suitable choice for outdoor, high-vibration, or corrosive environments.

The E3 VISE ACTION Compression Latch with Visual Indicator provides visual feedback on whether a panel is fully closed, semi-closed, or not secured at all. Like Southco’s standard E3 line, the indicator version delivers robust, vibration-resistant fastening and is available in a variety of grip lengths, providing a simple upgrade for enhancing enclosure safety and security,” said Jonathan Coulter, commercial product manager.

Southco

www.southco.com