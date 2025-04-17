New contactless link magnetic couplings from Miki Pulley

Miki Pulley Magnetic Couplings are shaft couplings that transmit torque from one shaft to another using a magnetic field instead of a physical or mechanical connection. These Magnetic Couplings are non-contact and rely on the attraction and repulsion of magnetic poles to generate rotational power. The full product range of these coupling models can withstand significant misalignments and are silent, vibration-free, and do not generate thermal conduction.

The design advantages of the Miki Pulley Magnetic Couplings include configurations that are versatile for use in various engagement angles and installations. Maximum transmittable torque is adjusted by increasing or decreasing the distance between the two hubs. Additionally, these non-contact synchronous couplings have a softer start and stop function than most standard couplings. The design allows for zero wear or dust generation. They can also be used as a torque-limiting device since there are no mechanically engaged parts.

Miki Pulley Magnetic Couplings can be used in a rotary or linear configuration and are suitable for wet or harsh environments making them ideal for industrial applications including Automated Mobile Robots and Guided Vehicles, Chemical Mixing, Food Applications, Material Handling Conveyors, Medical Equipment, Printing & Packaging and Pump Systems.

Miki Pulley Magnetic Couplings are available in different configurations including

Cylinder x Disk Orthogonal Type, Cylinder Parallel Type, Cylinder x Disk Orthogonal Type and Cylinder Orthogonal Type.

Basic Miki Pulley Magnetic Coupling specifications are:

• Bore size range: 4 – 25mm on butt shaft configurations

• Torque: Up to 15.48Nm (11.43 ft-lb)

• 5 different models in multiple sizes available

Miki Pulley

mikipulley-us.com