New conveyance shop opens in Calgary to support belting needs

Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and provider of industrial technology solutions, has opened its first Canadian Motion Conveyance Solutions location. The new facility, located at 100-10725 74 St. SE, Calgary, Alberta, began operations on May 1, 2025. The site supports Motion’s operations in Western Canada.

The Calgary shop is Motion’s first Conveyance Solutions facility in Canada. It adds to the company’s network of more than 40 similar locations in the United States, extending its operations into the Canadian market.

Key features of the Calgary Conveyance Shop

The new 9,600-square-foot facility is equipped with advanced belting technology. It provides both standard and custom services and specializes in fluid conveyance systems, conveyor belting, hoses, rubber components, and on-site field services. Services include:

Motion’s new Calgary Conveyance Shop advancing industrial belting services for Canada.

Full black belt installation and fabrication: Offered in standard and custom configurations to meet specific application requirements. Available services include slitting, hole punching, installation of cleats and V-guides, flanged edges, and vulcanization performed on-site or in the shop.

Industry expertise: Focus on supporting key sectors such as cement and aggregate, forestry, mining, manufacturing, food and beverage, distribution, and warehousing.

Maintenance and repair support: Preventive maintenance services to minimize unplanned downtime, including belt splicing, component changeout, installation and inspection.

Consultation services: Process optimization consultations to assist customers in improving their material-handling procedures and operational workflows.

A positive economic impact for Calgary

In addition to offering a range of specialized services, the shop will create skilled job opportunities in the Calgary area and support ongoing industrial activity. The new location reflects Motion’s focus on meeting customer needs and contributing to the local economy.

For more information, visit Motion.com.