New Conveyor Product Finder from mk North America

mk North America, Inc. has announced the availability of its new “Conveyor Product Finder”. This online tool www.mknorthamerica.com/product_finder makes it easy for users to refine mk’s conveyor offering based on application requirements. Users can then view a side-by-side comparison of the mk conveyors that fit their specific criteria. This tool will provide the users of mk’s website with more independence within a structured environment for selecting a conveyor.

“By virtue of offering a vast selection of conveyor products, like mk does, it can be difficult at times for users to pinpoint the correct mk-product for their conveying applications,” said Scott Blais, Jr., Sales and Business Development Manager for North America.

Blais continues, “We (at mk) feel that our new conveyor selector tool goes a long way in assisting our customers’ unique and individual needs. By simply inputting a few basic conveyor specs; the customer is shown the best mk conveyors for their specific application. I am confident that this new tool will help to make the mk user experience more seamless while offering a faster, and more independent, assistance for our customers.”

As Blais mentioned the Conveyor Product Finder tool allows users to input some very basic conveyor parameters. These parameters or “product filters” include desired conveyor width and length, configuration type, as well as the total conveyed load and operating speed. However, the user is free to enter as many or as few parameters as they wish; and as they enter the values, the conveyor products that fit their needs are reflected directly on the screen – changing with each changed value. The user can then select up to four products to view in a side-by-side comparison. At any time the user can reset the product filters and start their search over again.

mk North America is committed to bringing their customers not only a better product but also a better solution and in doing so, mk hopes that their new Conveyor Product Finder tool will make it that much easier to provide their customers with the solutions they need. But mk realizes that not all applications are cut-and-dry, and not all customers may be comfortable with using an online tool such as the Conveyor Product Finder. Because of this, mk will continue to provide first-in-class conveyor application support via email, phone, and in-person.

mk North America

www.mknorthamerica.com