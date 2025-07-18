New conveyor pulleys roll out in airports, warehousing

ProVeyance Group has launched its new ProSeries Pulleys so engineers and maintenance professionals who design, operate, or repair conveyance systems can have better-performing, longer-lasting applications. The ProSeries Pulleys include head and tail pulleys as well as idlers for the baggage, material handling, and parcel markets.

The ProSeries Pulleys are well-suited for conveyance systems at airports, warehouses, and other applications for safely and efficiently moving products. The new pulleys measure up to 9-in. (23 cm) in diameter and 60-in. (152 cm) in length. Many of the conveyor pulleys on the market include shafts with welded hubs. After enough cycles and flexing in the pulley’s shaft, the welds can fail. In contrast, the ProSeries Pulleys use either quick-detachable (QD) hubs or hubs with a tapered bore bushing and locking collar. ProVeyance also takes TIR measurements at several locations and balances the pulleys at the desired RPM range to ensure a long-lasting component. Depending on the application, the ProSeries Pulleys come with various shaft materials including cold rolled 1018 or 1045 steel with a higher carbon content.

“We work with customers, and if one of our new pulleys doesn’t already exceed a spec, we can design a new one as a replacement for an OEM part,” adds Webster. “As another level of precision, we offer TGP steel for a precision fit in pillow block bearings and other mounting solutions. We keep a lot of inventory and can meet short lead times,” said Adam Webster, vice president of Engineering & Innovation for ProVeyance Group.

“As part of our portfolio we make a lot of conveyance components like tapered rollers for OEMs; we’ve been called to make pulleys, too, but we always treated them as a one-off project,” said Collin Sullivan, vice president of Marketing. “Requests kept piling up, so the demand was an opportunity to design and manufacture a full product line of better-quality pulleys, in less time. We dived in with the ProSeries.”

