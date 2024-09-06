New CPBD-A-C remote control module for conveyor smart motors

Applied Motion Products introduced the CPBD-A-C remote control module that connects to the back of the CSM34 Conveyor Smart Motor and can be mounted where conveyor operators can easily access it. With the remote-control module, users can configure their motion profile, monitor system status, and manually jog the conveyor system to the desired position without being next to the CSM34 Conveyor Smart Motor.

This module is designed for conveyor systems, packaging, and material handling applications. Features include:

Direct plug-in connection

On-the-fly speed change

Speed settings remotely

Five-digit, seven-segment motor status display

Push button configuration and jog motion

Quick panel mount installation

Additionally, the CSM34 Conveyor Smart Motor powers the remote-control module, so it does not require any additional power module to operate.

