New CPBD-A-C remote control module for conveyor smart motors

Applied Motion Products introduced the CPBD-A-C remote control module that connects to the back of the CSM34 Conveyor Smart Motor and can be mounted where conveyor operators can easily access it. With the remote-control module, users can configure their motion profile, monitor system status, and manually jog the conveyor system to the desired position without being next to the CSM34 Conveyor Smart Motor.

Applied Motion’s new CPBD-A-C remote control module offers the same control and display functionality as the built-in panel and buttons. Image: Applied Motion

This module is designed for conveyor systems, packaging, and material handling applications. Features include:

  • Direct plug-in connection
  • On-the-fly speed change
  • Speed settings remotely
  • Five-digit, seven-segment motor status display
  • Push button configuration and jog motion
  • Quick panel mount installation

Additionally, the CSM34 Conveyor Smart Motor powers the remote-control module, so it does not require any additional power module to operate.

Applied Motion Products
applied-motion.com

