New digital static meter offers precise measurement and easy use

Static electricity isn’t just a nuisance; it seriously threatens manufacturing efficiency, product integrity, and workplace safety. Unchecked static can lead to costly downtime, product defects, material jams, and even hazardous employee shocks. If static interferes with your processes, EXAIR’s upgraded Model 7905 Digital Static Meter offers an essential first step in identifying and eliminating the problem.

With the press of a button, this user-friendly, handheld device identifies the highest voltage areas in your facility, helping you diagnose static issues before they escalate. The Digital Static Meter measures surface voltage and polarity on objects up to ±20 kV, providing immediate LED-illuminated readings for quick and accurate troubleshooting. The new Digital Static Meter incorporates an infrared beam to ensure measurements are taken from an optimal one-inch distance for precise readings. Certified for accuracy by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), this highly sensitive instrument guarantees pinpoint static measurements, enabling you to take proactive steps to eliminate costly disruptions in your operations.

EXAIR offers a full range of Static Eliminators, including Super Ion Air Knives, Intellistat Ionizing Air Guns for clean rooms, Ionizing Bars, Ion Air Cannons, and Ion Air Guns — all designed to neutralize static and improve process reliability. Learn more and take control of static today at EXAIR.com. The Model 7905 Digital Static Meter is available now for $1061.

Exair.com