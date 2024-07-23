New drive from Danfoss delivers high efficiency to low-voltage applications

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched its ePanda eDrive for low-voltage applications. Designed as a propel solution for mobile elevating work platforms, the ePanda eDrive is an integrated compact power system comprising an electric motor, microcontroller unit, and reduction gearbox that maximizes efficiency, reliability, and safety. The eDrive joins the ePowerpack in Danfoss’ ePanda series of products for low-voltage electrification.

The ePanda eDrive’s permanent magnet synchronous motor maximizes propel system efficiency, reducing battery consumption and thereby extending machine runtime. The eDrive offers peak efficiency of 94% compared to 85% for competitive ac induction motor systems. It maintains high efficiency throughout its operating range, with system efficiency 17 to 31% higher than ac systems at various speeds. Average efficiency improvement is 20%.

The ePanda eDrive simplifies machine integration and installation. Compared to the next best alternative, the eDrive is 20% shorter in length and 23% lower in weight. As a fully integrated solution, the eDrive reduces the number of parts and labor hours required for installation.

The ePanda eDrive’s integrated design also provides high durability and reliability. Ingress protection ratings of IP67 (motor) and IP65 (controller) make it suitable for extreme environments. The braking system is durable and replaceable, and with its strong gearbox in the leading position, risk of oil leakage is minimized.

With overspeed protection and superior inching control, the eDrive delivers a smoother, easier driving experience for operators. Its high controllability prevents rollback during hill starts and stops, while its high power enables gradeability of up to 30% and speeds of up to 6.4 kph. The eDrive is CE compliant and its safety stop and speed limitation functions meet ISO 13849 performance level D requirements, maximizing operational safety while ensuring suitability for use in global markets.

For more information, visit the e-Drive page.

www.danfoss.com