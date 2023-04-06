New easy gripper tooling featured in PHD’s updated catalog 

PHD announces the release of the updated Tri-Axis Modular Tooling Components catalog – TATOOL03. This catalog includes the most recent additions, the Receiver Adapters and Modular Shovels Systems. The Receiver Adapters plug into the rail receiver (docking device) and when securely latched, create air and electrical connection for the PHD transfer finger assembly to the press feed bar. The Modular Shovels Kits and Components are used in conjunction with GRM clamps, and their flexible design makes it easy to create a shovel that delivers optimum support and control of the panel through the transfer press. The modularity also makes it easily rebuildable in the field and repurposed for increased value.

Tri-Axis Transfer Press Modular Tooling components are designed to be strong and lightweight while providing greater versatility for high-performance, tooling systems. These components are one-piece construction, completely interchangeable, and have been maximized for light weight and rigidity. These systems, combined with the industry-leading Series GRM family of automated sheet metal handling clamps, now provide a total solution delivering high performance to high-speed tri-axis transfer presses.

PHD assists with your tri-axis press needs, whether with individual components, system design, full build, implementation, or improvements to existing operations.

View and download the new TATOOL03 catalog

Tri-Axis Modular Tooling Benefits:

Simple, strong, and versatile tooling system

One-piece construction and interchangeable

Maximized for light weight and rigidity.

Total sheet metal handling solution with Series GRM clamp family

PHD

www.phdinc.com