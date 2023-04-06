New Emerson compact controllers increase ROI for machine builders

Emerson, a global software, technology, and engineering leader, today announced the release of its PACSystems™ RSTi-EP CPE 200 programmable automation controllers (PAC). This new family of compact PACs helps original equipment manufacturers (OEM) successfully meet customer requirements by minimizing the need for specialized software engineering talent. CPE 200 controllers will deliver large programmable logic controller (PLC) capability in a small, cost-effective, IIoT-ready form factor so machine manufacturers do not need to sacrifice performance for price.

To stay competitive, today’s OEM machine builders must provide equipment that is ready to support analytics and give end users a competitive advantage through increased efficiency, speed, and quality. However, as builders develop innovative solutions for material handling, life sciences, and more, they can struggle to program and deliver machine control systems on time and within budget with the performance, security, and flexible connectivity customers require. The CPE 200 series solves these problems with security-by-design, open programming, and open communications built-in to simplify connectivity to external analytics software platforms while reducing cost and complexity for OEMs and end users.

“Gaining a competitive edge in today’s marketplace means having the flexibility to connect to the wide array of equipment end users employ as part of their proprietary processes, and supporting secure, open connectivity to allow easy access to on-premises and cloud-hosted analytics platforms,” said Jeff Householder, president of Emerson’s machine automation solutions business. “The CPE 200 series controllers take advantage of Emerson’s cybersecure-by-design architecture, common programming capabilities, and IIoT readiness to provide options currently missing in legacy compact PLCs.”

The controllers offer open communications through native, pre-licensed support for OPC UA Secure and other common industrial protocols for flexible connectivity over high-speed Gigabit Ethernet. IEC 61131 programming languages and C, the world’s most popular and easiest-to-use programming language, help engineers write and run the high-performance algorithms that enable proprietary production strategies and advanced automation technologies.

