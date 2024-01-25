New EtherCAT controller modules from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added EtherCAT controller modules for the LS Electric XGB PLC family. These new modules work in conjunction with the new lineup of LS Electric iX7 EtherCAT servo systems for highly accurate multi-axis motion control functionality. Both 4-axis and 8-axis EtherCAT controller modules are available; up to two of these motion modules can be installed in an XGB PLC system for control of up to 16 EtherCAT servo axes.

With output power from 400 W to 3.5 kW, iX7 EtherCAT servo systems offer 9 perfectly matched sets of servo motors, drives, cables, and accessories. Multiple input power options (110 Vac and 230 Vac) are available and these systems are fully digital with 1-kHz velocity loop response and can be used with any EtherCAT-compatible PLC/host controller or any controller with ModbusTCP capability. iX7 servo systems also offer Safe Torque Off (STO), eliminating the need for large external E-stop contactors.

Network motion control options include Cyclic Mode where all drives are updated every EtherCAT cycle (~1 millisecond) with position, velocity, or torque setpoints, and Profile Mode with drives receiving target setpoints for each move over an EtherCAT or ModbusTCP network.

All motion parameters are stored, loaded, and triggered in the PLC, simplifying control schemes. Networked motion control capabilities include storage of up to 400 position setpoints (per axis) in the PLC, electronic camming, registration, flying shear, advanced torque control, and more.

The EtherCAT PLC modules start at $350; EtherCAT-compatible servo drives start at $495. Matching servo motors start at $273.00.

For more information, visit www.automationdirect.com/ethercat-servo-systems.