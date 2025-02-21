New EtherCAT motion controller, servo drive family

Allient Rochester (formerly ORMEC) announces the SMLC-e multi-axis motion controller with EtherCAT and the EC-Series EtherCAT servo drive, the latest additions to its Servo Control Solutions product line.

These solutions provide performance and control for applications in aerospace and defense, medical and life sciences equipment, semiconductor equipment, packaging, web tension control, and industrial automation.

SMLC-e Multi-Axis Motion Controller

The SMLC-e controller is an EtherCAT master with IEC 61131-3 programming tools and powerful motion control software for up to 25 highly coordinated axes of EtherCAT networked drives. It is offered in four models with full IEC 61131-3 programmability and the CODESYS 3.5 environment enables highly efficient application programming of complex motion and PLC machine control tasks.

EC-Series EtherCAT Servo Drive

The EC-Series family provides high-performance control of brushless rotary and linear motors, brush motors and voice coil motors and a wide range of feedback options with EtherCAT connectivity. EC-Series drives operate on 120-240 or 240-480 VAC input power and have output short-circuit and over-voltage protection.

These two new products work seamlessly together and with 3rd party EtherCAT devices. Both are offered with the industry standard CiA402 protocol allowing them to be used with any CiA402 compliant EtherCAT motion controller, servo drive or I/O device.

