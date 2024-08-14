New fast steering mirror from PI provides two degrees of freedom

PI’s new S-335 fast steering mirror (FSM) provides fast and high-resolution motion in two degrees of freedom. Based on solid-state piezo drives, it is suited for precise, high-speed laser beam control and high-resolution imaging applications. The S-335’s long angular travel range is made possible by motion-amplified piezo actuators, operated in a differential push-pull mode for each axis. Closed-loop control with feedback sensors provides excellent repeatability and accuracy.

The S-335 two-axis tip-tilt mirror can provide 35 mrad of mechanical angular deflection in two axes and 70 mrad optical deflection. For ultra-long lifetime, all PI piezo mirror mounts are equipped with PICMA multilayer piezo stacks that are ceramic-encapsulated and have excelled in 100 billion cycles of life testing for the Mars Rover Space mission.

PI also provides voice-coil driven steering mirrors with larger travel ranges as well as space-qualified fast steering mirrors for LEO satellites. The S-335 fine steering mirrors can be computer-controlled via a digital nanopositioning motion controller, such as the E-727 multi-axis controller series. LabView drivers and Matlab example code are available for easy integration.

FSMs are used in aerospace, optics and photonics, lasers, ophthalmology, and optical scanning to direct laser light or improve image resolution by correcting errors in a wavefront before it reaches an imaging sensor. Image resolution can also be improved when operated in pixel shift mode, where sub-pixel resolution can be achieved by actively moving the sensor or the light reaching the sensor by fractions of a pixel.

PI (Physik Instrumente)

pi-usa.us