New FATH components expand options for T-slotted rail

AutomationDirect has added FATH components for T-slotted aluminum rail, including casters with lifting foot options, a dual monitor workstation, monitor mount extensions and tool hooks, holders and accessories for organizing workstations. Additional items include cup holders, storage trays and fastening hardware for use in industrial and lean workstation setups.