New from Ruland: Large bore zero-backlash jaw couplings

Ruland Manufacturing has expanded its jaw coupling line to meet the demands of high-torque applications, now offering bore sizes up to 1-3/4-in. or 45 mm and torque capacities of 2,655 in-lb (300 Nm). These new jaw couplings are designed for use in precision systems with high deceleration and acceleration curves, such as those found in semiconductor, solar, conveyor, and warehouse automation applications.

With zero-backlash, industry-leading misalignment capabilities, and a balanced design that reduces vibration at speeds up to 8,000 rpm, Ruland jaw couplings deliver optimal performance for demanding environments.

Ruland jaw couplings offer the highest size-for-size torque and torsional stiffness among flexible couplings in the Ruland product line. They consist of two precision-machined aluminum hubs connected by an elastomeric element called the spider. The curved jaw profile of the hubs presses fits with the spider, ensuring zero-backlash performance. Made from advanced polyurethane material, the spider damps impulse loads, minimizing shock to the motor and other sensitive equipment.

“The expansion of our jaw coupling line allows designers to implement Ruland products in a broader range of applications, giving them the flexibility to handle higher torque requirements with the reliability they expect from Ruland,” says Bill Hewitson, President of Ruland Manufacturing. “These jaw couplings underwent rigorous physical testing to guarantee zero-backlash operation and adhere to the stated misalignment ratings, setting us apart from competitors. I am excited to support our OEM and distribution customers with these new products.”

Ruland manufactures zero-backlash jaw coupling hubs from meticulously selected, high-strength 2024 aluminum North American bar stock for lightweight, low inertia performance. Designers can mix and match hub and spider combinations to tailor coupling characteristics to their specific system needs. Clamp-style hubs are available with or without keyways, in bore sizes ranging from 1/8 to 1-3/4-in. or 3 to 45 mm. Spiders are available in 98 Shore A hardness for maximum torque and torsional stiffness capabilities and 92 Shore A hardness for enhanced damping and misalignment capabilities.

Ruland manufactures jaw couplings in its ISO 9001:2015 certified advanced manufacturing facility in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, under strict quality controls using proprietary processes. The couplings are RoHS3, REACH, and Conflict Minerals compliant.

Ruland

ruland.com