New Gates hydraulic hose assemblies added by AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new Gates hydraulic hose assemblies from Royal Brass & Hose. These hose assemblies eliminate the need to cut and terminate hydraulic hoses on-site and are offered in the ProFlex or MXT series. The ProFlex series features a compact construction with a smaller outer diameter, allowing them to flex with less force. This series is perfect for variable pressure applications or when cost is a concern.

The MXT series provides a light, flexible hose assembly with exceptional durability and strong construction for a longer life. This series is ideal for harsh environments. Both MXT and ProFlex hose assemblies are offered in pre-cut lengths up to 10 feet and are terminated with a Gates MegaCrimp coupling, which is stronger and more durable than a traditional fitting.

HY-TECH adapters are made from plated steel and are available in many connection styles, allowing for the final connections to be made between hoses and valves, actuators, or manifolds. All products meet SAE J514 & 6149-3 and come with a 1-year warranty.

The new Gates hydraulic hose assemblies start at $29.00 (1/4PFX-24IN-FJXEE), and HY-TECH adapters start at $3.75/2pk (4MJ-4MB).

For more information, visit library.automationdirect.com/royal-brass-hydraulic-hose-adapters.