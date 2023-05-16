New Hampshire Ball Bearings’ medium to large cylindrical roller bearings

Specialized solutions engineered for reliability under heavy radial loads, medium to high speeds, and maximum operating temperatures.

Design Basics

Our high-precision cylindrical roller bearings are designed for small to large mechanical systems characterized by heavy radial loads, medium to high speeds, and extreme operating temperatures, such as aero-engine main shafts, RAM air turbines, and helicopter gearboxes. A majority of our products are nonstandard designs with unique features that satisfy a variety of mounting and operating requirements. We also supply more complex precision roller bearing solutions, such as combination ball/roller bearings, integral gear/ball bearing assemblies, and planetary hybrid roller bearing designs. For applications with unique demands, our experts take pride in designing completely custom solutions.

New Hampshire Ball Bearings

www.nhbb.com/products/medium-large-cylindrical-roller-bearings